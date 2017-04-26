Heredia will start in left field and bat second in the order Wednesday against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Heredia has been the big winner of the Mariners' decision over the weekend to designate Leonys Martin for assignment. He'll draw his fifth start in a row in left field Wednesday, and move from the bottom third of the order to the No. 2 spot with left-hander Daniel Norris on the hill for the opposition. Heredia doesn't offer much pop or speed, but his contact skills should lock him into a favorable spot in the lineup against opposing lefties.