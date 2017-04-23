Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Draws third straight start Sunday
Heredia will start in left field and bat seventh in the order Sunday against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners' decision to cut bait on Leonys Martin should work to the benefit of Heredia, at least in the short term. Heredia will pick up his third straight start Sunday after recording three hits the previous two days, but he could see his opportunities take a hit once Jean Segura (hamstring) returns from the disabled list, likely at some point later this week. Segura will take over as the regular shortstop, which would likely leave his primary replacement, Taylor Motter, to compete for at-bats with Heredia in the corner outfield.
