Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Generates multi-hit effort Sunday
Heredia went 2-for-4 with a run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.
The Cuban outfielder came through with the Mariners' only multi-hit effort, his third over the last seven games. Although Heredia has slowed down overall in June after a solid first two months, he still sports a solid .284/.339/.378 line while filling in at various spots throughout the order.
