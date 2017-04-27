Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Keeps good times rolling with homer
Heredia went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer against the Tigers on Wednesday.
Five straight games in the lineup have seen Heredia produce seven hits over 21 at-bats, and he has a 2:3 BB:K in that span too. Heredia's track record in the minors is that of a contact hitter, and he's done little to dispel that notion so far this season. Don't look to him for much power or speed, but Heredia could help AL-only teams in batting average.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Batting second Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Back to .300 average after two-hit night•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Draws third straight start Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Pair of hits in Friday's loss•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Reaches base three times, smacks first homer•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Batting leadoff Sunday•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...