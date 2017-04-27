Heredia went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Five straight games in the lineup have seen Heredia produce seven hits over 21 at-bats, and he has a 2:3 BB:K in that span too. Heredia's track record in the minors is that of a contact hitter, and he's done little to dispel that notion so far this season. Don't look to him for much power or speed, but Heredia could help AL-only teams in batting average.