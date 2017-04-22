Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Pair of hits in Friday's loss
Heredia went 2-for-4 with a run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics. He was also picked off first base.
The young outfielder was in the lineup and at the top of the order again with lefty Sean Manaea on the hill for the A's, and he extended his brief career success against him. Heredia had tagged Manaea for two hits in three prior career at-bats and added a pair of singles to that ledger Friday, although the Oakland hurler gained a measure of revenge by subsequently picking him off first on one of those occasions. The 26-year-old has been able to duplicate much of the success he enjoyed during a torrid spring in a recent stretch of games against southpaws, going 6-for-15 with a solo home run in the four starts he's seen since April 14.
More News
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Reaches base three times, smacks first homer•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Batting leadoff Sunday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Expected to make Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Facing competition for fourth outfielder job•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Continues torrid spring Saturday•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Spectacular debut in spring training•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...