Heredia went 2-for-4 with a run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics. He was also picked off first base.

The young outfielder was in the lineup and at the top of the order again with lefty Sean Manaea on the hill for the A's, and he extended his brief career success against him. Heredia had tagged Manaea for two hits in three prior career at-bats and added a pair of singles to that ledger Friday, although the Oakland hurler gained a measure of revenge by subsequently picking him off first on one of those occasions. The 26-year-old has been able to duplicate much of the success he enjoyed during a torrid spring in a recent stretch of games against southpaws, going 6-for-15 with a solo home run in the four starts he's seen since April 14.