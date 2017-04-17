Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Reaches base three times, smacks first homer
Heredia went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs during Sunday's win over Texas.
The 26-year-old outfielder appears to have locked up a platoon job and will draw starts against lefties. He is generally regarded as a better fielder than hitter, and his inconsistent playing time doesn't offer much fantasy upside in the majority of settings. However, if he continues to set the table against left-handed hurlers, there is plenty of profit potential in daily contests when Seattle faces a southpaw. Heredia is hovering around minimum price across the industry.
