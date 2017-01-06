Heredia will likely have to compete for the Mariners' fourth outfield spot in spring training, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners shook up their outfield outlook Friday by trading away Seth Smith and acquiring Jarrod Dyson in a separate deal. With that, Divish reports that the Mariners usual outfield will likely have Dyson starting in left field, Leonys Martin in center, and Mitch Haniger in right field. With that, Heredia and Ben Gamel will likely be vying for the fourth outfield spot throughout spring training. Heredia had a moderately productive stint with the Mariners in 2016, slashing .250/.349/.315 with 15 strikeouts and 12 walks over 107 plate appearances.