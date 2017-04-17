Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Allows six runs to Rangers
Iwakuma (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out two batters over three innings during Sunday's win over Texas.
This was a rough outing, and with Iwakuma's fastball velocity hovering in the mid-80s, his smoke-and-mirrors pitch arsenal is unlikely to hold up against capable offenses. The 36-year-old righty has seen his velocity decline steadily since joining Seattle in 2012, but this season's drop is significant. His ERA and FIP have also climbed in consecutive seasons. Iwakuma is probably crafty enough to turn in a number of good starts, but expect plenty of short outings, too.
