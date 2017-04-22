Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Experiences control issues in Friday's start
Iwakuma (0-2) gave up three earned runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics. He struck out three.
Iwakuma seemed to get progressively worse as spring training wound down, giving up 10 earned runs over three of his last four exhibition starts. Many of those problems have now crept into the regular season, with Friday's outing being the latest example. Although the veteran right-hander wasn't shelled by any means, he did surrender a pair of home runs to Trevor Plouffe and Yonder Alonso in back-to-back innings, while throwing 84 pitches, only 44 of which found the strike zone. Iwakuma also issued multiple free passes for the third time in four trips to the mound this season, and has now yielded nine earned runs on 12 hits -- including three homers -- and four walks over the 8.1 innings encompassing his last two starts. He'll look to straighten things out in a Wednesday road start versus the Tigers.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Allows six runs to Rangers•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Another quality start but no win•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Loses despite quality start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Poor control in final spring appearance•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Named No. 2 starter•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To throw in Friday minor league game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...