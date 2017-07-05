Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Likely out for a month or more

Though the Mariners haven't provided an official timetable for his return, Iwakuma isn't expected to return from the 10-day disabled list until mid-August at the earliest, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Iwakuma had been hopeful to come off the DL before the All-Star break, but that plan was dashed after he experienced more discomfort during a bullpen session last weekend, prompting the Mariners to shut him down for at least a week. Since Iwakuma has a lengthy history of shoulder problems and will need to restart his throwing program from the beginning, it will likely take him at least a month to advance through all phases. His extended absence will afford young arms Sam Gaviglio and Andrew Moore some extra time to stake their claim to rotation spots.