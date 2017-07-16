Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Resumes throwing program

Iwakuma (shoulder) resumed throwing off flat ground Sunday from 70 feet, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Iwakuma will have to start up his throwing program from the very beginning again after the Mariners decided to shut him down in early July with inflammation in his right shoulder, which he treated through platelet-rich plasma injections. It will likely take at least a month before Iwakuma passes through each phase of the rehab process, so he probably won't be worth stashing in most formats at this time. The 36-year-old has been limited to just six starts this season, submitting a 4.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB in 31 innings.