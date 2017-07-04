Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Shut down from throwing
Iwakuma (shoulder) was shut down from throwing after experiencing discomfort in his latest bullpen, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
This is another tough break for Iwakuma, who just can't seem to shake the lingering shoulder injury that has given him problems since the beginning of May. He was given a PRP injection to help him heal before he resumes a throwing program, though that won't be for at least another week. The 36-year-old remains a ways away from returning to big-league action after this most recent setback.
More News
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: To undergo further medical evaluation•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Return date moved back•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Rough rehab outing Monday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Will come off DL next weekend•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Projected for 70 pitches Monday•
-
Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Set for second rehab start•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...