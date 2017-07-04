Mariners' Hisashi Iwakuma: Shut down from throwing

Iwakuma (shoulder) was shut down from throwing after experiencing discomfort in his latest bullpen, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

This is another tough break for Iwakuma, who just can't seem to shake the lingering shoulder injury that has given him problems since the beginning of May. He was given a PRP injection to help him heal before he resumes a throwing program, though that won't be for at least another week. The 36-year-old remains a ways away from returning to big-league action after this most recent setback.