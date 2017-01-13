Mariners' James Paxton: Avoids arbitration

Paxton agreed to a one-year deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

This was Paxton's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. The terms of the agreement were not announced. He is a trendy breakout candidate this season, as he showed velocity gains and posted a 2.80 FIP in 20 starts last season, which was not reflected in his 3.79 ERA.

