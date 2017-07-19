Mariners' James Paxton: Continues to stymie Astros in Wednesday's win

Paxton (9-3) dominated the Astros on Wednesday, firing seven innings of one-run ball while allowing six hits, walking one batter and striking out seven.

The southpaw has dominated the Astros this season, with the third-inning sacrifice fly by George Springer marking the first run allowed by Paxton in 20 innings against Houston this season. He also threw nearly 80 percent of his pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.05 on the season. Paxton now has fired six straight quality starts, a streak he'll look to continue against the Red Sox on Monday.