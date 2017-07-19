Mariners' James Paxton: Continues to stymie Astros in Wednesday's win
Paxton (9-3) dominated the Astros on Wednesday, firing seven innings of one-run ball while allowing six hits, walking one batter and striking out seven.
The southpaw has dominated the Astros this season, with the third-inning sacrifice fly by George Springer marking the first run allowed by Paxton in 20 innings against Houston this season. He also threw nearly 80 percent of his pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.05 on the season. Paxton now has fired six straight quality starts, a streak he'll look to continue against the Red Sox on Monday.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out nine in Friday's win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Enters break on high note•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Improves to 6-3 with Sunday win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Fans nine in loss to Phillies•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Hittable in no-decision versus Detroit•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Rocked by Rangers on Friday•
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.