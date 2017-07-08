Mariners' James Paxton: Enters break on high note
Paxton (7-3) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out nine batters through seven innings during Friday's win over Oakland.
The breakout campaign continues for the imposing lefty, as Paxton sports an impressive 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.1 K/9. His 2.86 FIP also affirms his status as a high-end fantasy asset. Looking ahead, Paxton is locked in as a matchup-proof option and could toe the rubber again against the Athletics following the All-Star break.
