Mariners' James Paxton: Extends scoreless streak to 21 innings Saturday

Paxton (2-0) threw eight innings of shutout ball in Saturday's win over the Rangers, striking out nine while allowing two hits and one walk.

Paxton was terrific in this one, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning while displaying some electric stuff that kept the Rangers hitters off balance all night. He also threw 79 of his season-high 114 pitches for strikes while setting seasonal bests for innings pitched and strikeouts. The left-hander has been in dominant form to start the season in piling up 21 consecutive scoreless innings right out of the gate. He will look to further extend his streak Thursday against the Athletics.