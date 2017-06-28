Mariners' James Paxton: Fans nine in loss to Phillies
Paxton (5-3) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.
The lefty looked more like himself in this one, especially in the early going, as he struck out six over his first three innings while sitting comfortably in the upper 90s with his fastball. He wasn't quite as sharp later in the game, and Maikel Franco's homer in the seventh ultimately sent Paxton to his third straight loss, but he matched a season high with the nine strikeouts. Paxton has been adamant in recent weeks that he is fine physically, but he felt his mechanics were off.
