Mariners' James Paxton: Improves to 6-3 with Sunday win
Paxton (6-3) allowed a single run on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 6.1 innings during Sunday's win over the Angels.
The hard-throwing lefty is having a solid season with a 3.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9.9 K/9. His 2.96 FIP suggests everything he's done to this point is sustainable, too. Paxton is in matchup-proof territory, and he projects to face the Athletics at Safeco Field in his next start.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Fans nine in loss to Phillies•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Hittable in no-decision versus Detroit•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Rocked by Rangers on Friday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dealt first loss of season•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Remains undefeated Tuesday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Notches fourth win in return from injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...