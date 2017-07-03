Mariners' James Paxton: Improves to 6-3 with Sunday win

Paxton (6-3) allowed a single run on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 6.1 innings during Sunday's win over the Angels.

The hard-throwing lefty is having a solid season with a 3.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9.9 K/9. His 2.96 FIP suggests everything he's done to this point is sustainable, too. Paxton is in matchup-proof territory, and he projects to face the Athletics at Safeco Field in his next start.

