Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out nine in Friday's win

Paxton (8-3) gave up two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out nine in Friday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

The lefty fired 72 of 103 pitches for strikes while winning his third straight game and delivering his fourth straight quality start. Paxton has a 2.73 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and dominant 30:8 K:BB in 26.1 innings over that four-game stretch, but he'll face a tough test Wednesday on the road against the Astros.