Mariners' James Paxton: Struggles for first time Thursday

Paxton didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's start against the Athletics despite racking up eight strikeouts, as he gave up five earned runs on nine hits, a walk and a wild pitch over 4.1 innings.

After looking like one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over his first three starts, Paxton finally looked human against a rather unlikely opponent in the A's. The Mariners lefty fired 91 pitches and did notch 14 swings-and-misses, but ran into trouble in both the third and fifth innings. Paxton powered his way through the former, limiting the damage to two runs by striking out Jed Lowrie, Khris Davis and Trevor Plouffe. However, he had no such luck in his final frame, getting only one out and surrendering two earned runs on three hits, a walk and wild pitch before exiting. Despite the stumble, the 28-year-old still stymied plenty of hitters, and will look to bounce back in a road start against the struggling Tigers next Tuesday.