Mariners' James Paxton: Tames Tigers in Wednesday's win

Paxton (3-0) allowed just four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings Wednesday in Detroit, striking out nine en route to an 8-0 victory.

He had a five-run misstep in his last start, but Paxton hasn't been scored on in any of his other four outings, leaving him with a 1.39 ERA and 0.84 WHIP to end his April. That's accompanied by a spectacular 39:6 K:BB in 32.1 innings, so Paxton's showing every sign that at age 28, he's finally realizing his potential, becoming the stud lefty we've been hearing about for so long.