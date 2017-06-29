Mariners' James Pazos: Bounces back in Wednesday outing
Pazos notched his sixth hold in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies, firing a scoreless seventh inning and recording two strikeouts.
The hard-throwing right-hander had been knocked around for four earned runs in less than an inning last Sunday against the Astros, so Wednesday's effort was a welcome sight. Outside of that hiccup, Pazos has been very effective in recent weeks, logging scoreless efforts in 12 of his other 13 appearances since May 17. Even with the aforementioned outlier, his ERA and WHIP are still at a solid .300 and 1.15, respectively.
More News
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Notches second win Monday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Scoreless effort Thursday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Notches second hold of season Thursday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Impressive outing Wednesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Surrenders go-ahead homer Sunday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Strikes out side for first victory•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....