Pazos notched his sixth hold in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies, firing a scoreless seventh inning and recording two strikeouts.

The hard-throwing right-hander had been knocked around for four earned runs in less than an inning last Sunday against the Astros, so Wednesday's effort was a welcome sight. Outside of that hiccup, Pazos has been very effective in recent weeks, logging scoreless efforts in 12 of his other 13 appearances since May 17. Even with the aforementioned outlier, his ERA and WHIP are still at a solid .300 and 1.15, respectively.