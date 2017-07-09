Mariners' James Pazos: Dominant one-inning outing Saturday
Pazos fired a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics, recording a strikeout.
Pazos was locked in, firing 10 of his 11 pitches for strikes and quickly disposing of Matt Joyce, Marcus Semien and Yonder Alonso. Following a rough outing against the Astros on June 25, the 26-year-old southpaw has given up just one earned run over the 3.1 innings across his subsequent four appearances while generating a 5:1 K:BB.
