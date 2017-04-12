Mariners' James Pazos: Implodes in sixth inning Tuesday
Pazos couldn't record an out after coming on in the sixth inning in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Astros, surrendering two earned runs on four hits.
Pazos was inserted with the Mariners holding a slim 3-2 lead and Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann on first and second. He immediately surrendered an infield single to Yuri Gurriel and a bases-clearing double to Evan Gattis before yielding back-to-back singles to George Springer and Alex Bregman, the latter of whom drove home yet another run. It was the first poor outing of the season for the hard-throwing 25-year-old, who'd yet to surrender a run prior to Tuesday. Pazos retains plenty of strikeout upside and should continue to see robust usage out of the bullpen despite Tuesday's hiccup.
More News
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Dominant in debut outing•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Expected to make Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Notches first save of spring•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Vying for bullpen spot this spring•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Claimed off waivers by Mariners•
-
Yankees' James Pazos: Recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...