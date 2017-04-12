Pazos couldn't record an out after coming on in the sixth inning in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Astros, surrendering two earned runs on four hits.

Pazos was inserted with the Mariners holding a slim 3-2 lead and Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann on first and second. He immediately surrendered an infield single to Yuri Gurriel and a bases-clearing double to Evan Gattis before yielding back-to-back singles to George Springer and Alex Bregman, the latter of whom drove home yet another run. It was the first poor outing of the season for the hard-throwing 25-year-old, who'd yet to surrender a run prior to Tuesday. Pazos retains plenty of strikeout upside and should continue to see robust usage out of the bullpen despite Tuesday's hiccup.