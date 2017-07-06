Mariners' James Pazos: Saddled with loss Wednesday
Pazos (2-2) gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals.
Charged with preserving a 6-6 tie to open the 10th, Pazos surrendered a 362-foot shot to Salvador Perez with one on. The hard-throwing southpaw took a seven-appearance scoreless streak into a June 25 outing against the Astros, but he's now given up a combined seven runs (five earned) in two of his last four trips to the mound. Despite the recent stumbles, Pazos has provided above-average value for fantasy owners in the strikeout category, as he boasts a 43:15 K:BB over 34.1 innings and still sports a solid 3.15 ERA.
