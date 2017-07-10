Dyson went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Athletics. He was also caught stealing in his sole attempt.

Dyson continues to hit out of the latter part of the order, with Sunday's multi-hit effort his second in as many games. The speedy veteran expected to potentially see the most playing time of his career when he arrived in Seattle, and he's certainly proven worthy of the opportunity after a sluggish first two months at the plate. Dyson is slashing .323/.380/.525 and boasts a .384 wOBA in the 108 plate appearances (30 games) he's logged since June 1. He's also already set a new high-water mark in home runs (five) and is just four RBI from eclipsing the career-high 25 he compiled with the Royals last season.