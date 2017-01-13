Dyson agreed to a one-year deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. Dyson was traded to the Mariners from Kansas City last week, and figures to lead off and get a shot at playing almost every day with his new club. This could lead to 40-plus steals, making him one of the better mid-round speed targets on draft day.