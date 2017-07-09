Dyson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Athletics.

The speedster took to the air to tie the game in the fifth inning, reaching the right-center-field seats off Chris Smith. Dyson was stuck in a 1-for-13 rut over the first six July games before Saturday's fine effort. Continuing this would make manager Scott Servais more comfortable with keeping Dyson active more frequently. However, Ben Gamel's success against left-handed pitching and Guillermo Heredia's often handy platoon role will leave Dyson out of the lineup more often than his steal-dependent owners would like.