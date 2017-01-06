Dyson was traded to the Mariners on Friday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Mariners sent right-hander Nathan Karns to Kansas City to acquire Dyson. The 32-year-old not only adds left-handed depth to the Mariners bench after they sent Seth Smith to the Orioles earlier Friday, but Dyson also gives the M's a legitimate base-stealing threat. Dyson has stolen 56 bases in 66 attempts over the last two seasons and his prowess as a defender will be a valuable asset whenever manager Scott Servais opts to deploy him.