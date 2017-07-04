Dyson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Dyson will head to the bench for the second time in three days with the Mariners facing a left-handed starter (Danny Duffy). Guillermo Heredia will get the start in center field in Dyson's absence.

