Dyson is playing left field and batting leadoff Monday against the Marlins, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

After sitting out Sunday against a lefty, Dyson is back at the top of the order for the Mariners as they face right-handed hurler Tom Koehler. Dyson offers impressive speed as the leadoff man (4-for-4 on stolen bases), but he'll need to improve his on-base percentage (.283) if he wants to remain at the top of the lineup.