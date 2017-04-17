Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Leading off Monday
Dyson is playing left field and batting leadoff Monday against the Marlins, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
After sitting out Sunday against a lefty, Dyson is back at the top of the order for the Mariners as they face right-handed hurler Tom Koehler. Dyson offers impressive speed as the leadoff man (4-for-4 on stolen bases), but he'll need to improve his on-base percentage (.283) if he wants to remain at the top of the lineup.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Sunday against left-hander•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Scores go-ahead run Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Modest showing from leadoff spot Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Heads to top of order Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Clutches up in Thursday's win•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...