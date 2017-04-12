Dyson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and run in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Astros.

With Jean Segura (hamstring) now on the 10-day disabled list, Dyson could be in for a stretch of games at the leadoff spot, where he was often deployed during spring. He was reasonably effective Tuesday, rapping out a single and driving in Carlos Ruiz with a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fifth. Dyson's new role in the order could potentially yield some additional run-scoring opportunities, particularly with the emerging Mitch Haniger hitting right behind him.

