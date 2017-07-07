Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Friday
Dyson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's.
Dyson will get the day off after starting the past two days. In his place, Guillermo Heredia draws the start in center while batting seventh.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Ropes pair of doubles Friday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Retreats to bench Thursday•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Three-hit night in Monday's win•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Clubs fourth homer Friday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...