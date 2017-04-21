Dyson went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Athletics.

Dyson tacked on an extra run to pad Seattle's lead in the second, then did his best to help the team come back with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The 32-year-old speedster started off the year terribly cold at the plate, but he's been heating up as of late, batting .333 and swiping two bags in the past week.