Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Productive from leadoff spot Monday
Dyson went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, walk and two runs in Monday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.
Dyson brought in Leonys Martin with a fourth-inning double on a Tom Koehler pitch he impressively fought off to the opposite field, only his third RBI of the season. The veteran outfielder has started to show some signs of life at the plate recently, with four hits in the 10 at-bats encompassing his last four games. He's already contributed four stolen bases on the season as well, but his .300 OBP will need a considerable boost for Dyson to continue warranting a spot at or near the top of the order.
