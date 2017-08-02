Dyson went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, two runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.

Dyson hit second for the first time all season as part of the domino effect of Jean Segura getting a night off. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in four of his last five games as he tries to climb out of a July slump during which he slashed just .179/.246/.286.