Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Ropes pair of doubles Friday
Dyson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs in Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels.
Dyson wrapped up a breakout June with his seventh multi-hit effort of the month while extending his modest hitting streak to four games. The veteran outfielder slashed .333/.372/.506 over his 86 plate appearances in June and has found his greatest success near the bottom of the order, as he's hit .338 with two homers and 12 RBI in 74 at-bats out of the eight-hole.
