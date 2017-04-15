Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Scores go-ahead run Friday
Dyson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
The speedy veteran came home on Mitch Haniger's controversial hit in the seventh, one that was initially ruled a three-run home run before being overturned on review. Dyson also swiped his third bag of the season, and despite the fact his average sits at .194, he's now hit safely in three of the last four games.
