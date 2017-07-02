Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting out Sunday
Dyson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After an 0-for-3 performance Saturday, Dyson will bow out of the lineup for the first time in seven games, clearing the way for Guillermo Heredia to start in center field. While Dyson's .253 batting average and presence near the bottom of the Mariners' batting order has perhaps made him a disappointment relative to where he was selected on draft day, he's at least picked up the pace since the beginning of June. Over that span, Dyson is hitting .321 while chipping in 19 runs and five steals.
