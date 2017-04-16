Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Sunday against left-hander
Dyson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Mariners manager Scott Servais will get an extra right-handed bat in the lineup with lefty Cole Hamels on the hill for the Rangers, so Dyson will give way in left field to Guillermo Heredia, who moves up to the top spot in the order. Dyson has been able to provide the Mariners with an infusion of speed with a 3-for-3 mark on stolen-base attempts, but he'll need to show more improvement from his .267 on-base percentage in order to become a permanent fixture at the top of the lineup.
