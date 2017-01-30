Machi signed a minor league contract with the Mariners, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The veteran reliever spent the 2016 season in Triple-A, splitting time with the Cubs and Giants while accumulating a 3.65 ERA across 61.2 innings in the process. He hasn't pitched in the Majors since 2015, where he struggled to a 5.12 ERA in 58 innings with the Giants and Red Sox. The soon-to-be 35-year-old will likely start the year out in Triple-A and offer organizational depth in the bullpen.