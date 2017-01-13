Mariners' Jean Segura: Avoids arbitration with Mariners

Segura agreed to a one-year, $6.2 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Segura batted .319 with 20 homer runs and 33 stolen bases last season with the Diamondbacks before being traded to the Mariners in November. Expect him to be the main shortstop for the Mariners for the 2017 season as he looks to build on a great bounce-back 2016 season.