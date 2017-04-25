Mariners' Jean Segura: Comes off disabled list

Segura (hamstring) was activated from the DL on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners had intended to activate Segura on Tuesday, and those plans have come to fruition. Segura didn't have his best showing during his rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas, as he went just 1-for-11 over three games. Now that he's healthy, he'll look to continue his strong start to the season, as he was hitting .313/.353/.406 prior to landing on the disabled list.