Mariners' Jean Segura: Could miss entire weekend series

Segura (hamstring) is expected to play several games in a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas which could push his return to Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It was initially thought that the young shortstop could return in time for Seattle's weekend series with Oakland, but it seems that manager Scott Servais would rather have Segura appear in two or three games in the minors just to be sure he's 100 percent. They haven't ruled out a Sunday return, but at this point, it's likely that Segura will slot back into the lineup Tuesday when the Mariners take on the Tigers.