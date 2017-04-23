Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected back from DL on Tuesday

Manager Scott Servais said Segura (hamstring) would rejoin the Mariners on Tuesday in Detroit, at which point he'd likely be activated from the disabled list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Segura has played in rehab games the last two days with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, playing shortstop while going a combined 1-for-6 at the dish in those contests. He'll play in another game Sunday with Northwest Arkansas, and if his hamstring checks out fine during the contest, the Mariners would likely immediately insert him back into the lineup. Segura's return will likely result in utility man Taylor Motter seeing most of his duties in the corner outfield.