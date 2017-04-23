Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected back from DL on Tuesday
Manager Scott Servais said Segura (hamstring) would rejoin the Mariners on Tuesday in Detroit, at which point he'd likely be activated from the disabled list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Segura has played in rehab games the last two days with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, playing shortstop while going a combined 1-for-6 at the dish in those contests. He'll play in another game Sunday with Northwest Arkansas, and if his hamstring checks out fine during the contest, the Mariners would likely immediately insert him back into the lineup. Segura's return will likely result in utility man Taylor Motter seeing most of his duties in the corner outfield.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: To play shortstop Saturday in rehab•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Beginning rehab assignment Friday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Could miss entire weekend series•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Planning brief rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Still expected back Friday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected back after 10-day minimum•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...