Mariners' Jean Segura: Goes 4-for-5 in series finale

Segura went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run during Sunday's win over the Angels.

Segura is 14-for-43 through 10 games since returning from the disabled list, and he projects to remain a strong fantasy asset leading off for the Mariners. His year-long numbers are going to suffer from his two DL stints, but he's still posted a rock-solid .846 OPS with five homers, 25 RBI, eight stolen bases and 36 runs through 242 plate appearances.

