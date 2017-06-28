Mariners' Jean Segura: Hits fifth homer in Tuesday's loss

Segura went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

The home run was Segura's first since May 18, and just his fourth extra-base hit since that date (19 games). Segura, who is 7-for-13 on stolen-base attempts this season, has not attempted a steal since returning from an ankle injury last week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories