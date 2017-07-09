Mariners' Jean Segura: Keeps on hitting Saturday
Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.
Segura's hitting streak is up to five games, and he's hit safely in 15 of his 17 contests since returning from a disabled list stint brought on by an ankle injury. The hot-hitting shortstop has already racked up five multi-hit efforts in July as well, and has 22 extra-base hits in just 59 games this season.
