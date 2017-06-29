Mariners' Jean Segura: Keeps on hitting Wednesday

Segura went 3-for-5 with a run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

The hot-hitting shortstop racked up the most hits of any Mariners player while reaching safely for the sixth time in the seven games since his return from the disabled list. Segura has been able to essentially keep up the pace that star rookie Ben Gamel set at the leadoff spot in his stead, and his current .336 average represents a career high.