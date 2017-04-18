Mariners' Jean Segura: Planning brief rehab assignment
Segura (hamstring) plans to play in two games on a rehab assignment before being activated from the disabled list, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
The details of his rehab assignment haven't been specified, but Segura is still expected to rejoin the Mariners during their weekend series in Oakland (though it may not be Friday). Segura was 10-for-32 with three RBI and three stolen bases before injuring his hamstring. The 27-year-old is expected to reclaim his role at shortstop from Taylor Motter upon his activation.
